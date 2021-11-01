Epsilon Mức lương

Danh bạ công ty
Mức lương tại Epsilon dao động từ $5,020 tổng thu nhập mỗi năm cho vị trí Nhà Tuyển Dụng ở mức thấp đến $224,000 cho vị trí Bán Hàng ở mức cao. Levels.fyi thu thập thông tin lương ẩn danh và đã xác minh từ nhân viên hiện tại và cũ của Epsilon. Cập nhật lần cuối: 11/24/2025

Kỹ Sư Phần Mềm
L1 $76.8K
L2 $105K
L3 $112K
L4 $114K
L5 $149K

Kỹ sư phần mềm full-stack

Nhà Khoa Học Dữ Liệu
Median $13.9K
Quản Lý Sản Phẩm
Median $129K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Chuyên Viên Phân Tích Kinh Doanh
Median $90K
Chuyên Viên Phân Tích Dữ Liệu
Median $80K
Bán Hàng
Median $224K
Quản Lý Kỹ Thuật Phần Mềm
Median $150K
Tiếp Thị
Median $175K
Vận Hành Tiếp Thị
Median $58K
Trợ Lý Hành Chính
$62.1K
Vận Hành Kinh Doanh
$167K
Quản Lý Vận Hành Kinh Doanh
$30.5K
Chuyên Gia Công Nghệ Thông Tin (IT)
$57.1K
Chuyên Viên Tư Vấn Quản Lý
$189K
Nhà Thiết Kế Sản Phẩm
Median $63.5K
Quản Lý Thiết Kế Sản Phẩm
$143K
Quản Lý Dự Án
$28.8K
Nhà Tuyển Dụng
$5K
Kiến Trúc Sư Giải Pháp
$137K

Kiến trúc sư dữ liệu

Quản Lý Chương Trình Kỹ Thuật
$112K
Nhà Đầu Tư Mạo Hiểm
$166K
Câu hỏi thường gặp

Vị trí có mức lương cao nhất được báo cáo tại Epsilon là Bán Hàng với tổng thu nhập hàng năm là $224,000. Điều này bao gồm lương cơ bản cũng như bất kỳ khoản bồi thường cổ phiếu và thưởng tiềm năng nào.
Tổng thu nhập hàng năm trung bình được báo cáo tại Epsilon là $111,943.

