Danh bạ công ty
Emulate
Thông tin hàng đầu
    • Giới thiệu

    Emulate Inc. creates in vitro models for studying the effects of diseases, medicines, chemicals, and foods on human health. Their Human Emulation System® includes Zoë® Culture Module, Organ-Chips, and analytical software applications. The platform offers researchers a new technology to predict human response with greater precision than conventional cell culture or animal-based testing. Their Organ-Chips have been published in high-impact scientific journals and acquired by MoMA for their permanent collection. They were also awarded Product Design of the Year 2015 by London’s Design Museum.

    http://emulatebio.com
    Trang web
    2014
    Năm thành lập
    126
    Số lượng nhân viên
    $1M-$10M
    Doanh thu ước tính
    Trụ sở chính

