Thư Mục Công Ty
DrivenIQ
Làm việc tại đây? Xác nhận công ty của bạn
Thông tin chi tiết hàng đầu
  • Đóng góp điều gì đó độc đáo về DrivenIQ có thể hữu ích cho người khác (ví dụ: mẹo phỏng vấn, lựa chọn nhóm, văn hóa độc đáo, v.v.).
    • Về

    DrivenIQ is a company that offers a 360 Audience Management Platform using their proprietary Identity Graph & SaaS Data Platform VisitIQ, which captures and curates 1P audiences visiting a business site. Their technology solves ID resolution against their owned consumer database over 14 Billion multi opted-in consumer cookie-less addressable ID Graph with over 500 demographic, behavior, and lifestyle characteristics. Their Omni-Data people-based audience solution helps businesses focus on "InReach" and building owned and customizable 1P highly targeted audiences that can be activated across all digital and offline pathways. They offer precise 1:1 omni-data 1P audience integration personalized addressable email, direct mail, display, and OTT/CTV deliverables to consumers' devices.

    drivenIQ.com
    Trang web
    2019
    Năm thành lập
    126
    Số lượng nhân viên
    $10M-$50M
    Doanh thu ước tính
    Trụ sở chính

    Nhận Mức lương đã xác minh trong Hộp thư đến của bạn

    Đăng ký các ưu đãi đã xác minh.Bạn sẽ nhận được bảng phân tích chi tiết về thu nhập qua email. Tìm hiểu thêm

    Trang này được bảo vệ bởi reCAPTCHA và Chính sách quyền riêng tư Điều khoản dịch vụ áp dụng.

    Việc làm nổi bật

      Không tìm thấy việc làm nổi bật nào cho DrivenIQ

    Các công ty liên quan

    • Snap
    • Facebook
    • Microsoft
    • Stripe
    • Tesla
    • Xem tất cả các công ty ➜

    Các tài nguyên khác