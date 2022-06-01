Thư Mục Công Ty
dormakaba
    dormakaba makes access in life smart and secure.As one of the top three companies in the industry, dormakaba offers a wide range of high-quality products, solutions, and services for secure access to buildings and rooms from a single source. With strong brands such as Dorma, Kaba, and Best in our portfolio, we together with our numerous cooperation partners are represented in over 130 countries worldwide. With almost 160 years of experience, we are a trusted partner throughout every phase of the building project – from the initial consultation to the maintenance. Our employees are driven by our mission to develop innovative products and services that make life easier, creating both security and comfort.dormakaba is listed at the SIX Swiss exchange (DOKA), is headquartered in Rümlang (Zurich/Switzerland) and generates a turnover of about CHF 2.5 billion with around 15,000 employees.

    http://www.dormakaba.com
    1862
    15,000
