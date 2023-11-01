Thư Mục Công Ty
Crimson Education
Làm việc tại đây? Xác nhận công ty của bạn

Crimson Education Mức lương

Khoảng lương Crimson Education từ $49,750 trong tổng thu nhập hàng năm cho Quản lý dự án ở mức thấp nhất đến $298,500 cho Nhà đầu tư ngân hàng ở mức cao nhất. Levels.fyi thu thập mức lương ẩn danh và đã được xác minh từ nhân viên hiện tại và cựu nhân viên của Crimson Education. Cập nhật lần cuối: 8/24/2025

$160K

Được trả tiền, không bị lợi dụng

Chúng tôi đã thương lượng hàng ngàn đề nghị và thường xuyên đạt được mức tăng hơn 30 nghìn đô la (đôi khi hơn 300 nghìn đô la).Được thương lượng lương của bạn hoặc sơ yếu lý lịch của bạn được xem xét bởi các chuyên gia thực thụ - những nhà tuyển dụng làm việc này hàng ngày.

Nhà phân tích kinh doanh
$54.8K
Phát triển kinh doanh
$65.7K
Nhà đầu tư ngân hàng
$299K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

67 18
67 18
Nhà tư vấn quản lý
$66.7K
Quản lý dự án
$49.8K
Nhà văn kỹ thuật
$73.2K
Bạn thiếu chức danh của mình?

Tìm kiếm tất cả mức lương trên trang bồi thường của chúng tôi hoặc thêm mức lương của bạn để giúp mở khóa trang.


Câu hỏi thường gặp

Peranan dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Crimson Education ialah Nhà đầu tư ngân hàng at the Common Range Average level dengan pampasan total tahunan sebanyak $298,500. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang potensi pampasan saham dan bonus.
Pampasan total tahunan median yang dilaporkan di Crimson Education ialah $66,168.

Việc làm nổi bật

    Không tìm thấy việc làm nổi bật nào cho Crimson Education

Các công ty liên quan

  • Databricks
  • Apple
  • Spotify
  • Coinbase
  • Facebook
  • Xem tất cả các công ty ➜

Các tài nguyên khác