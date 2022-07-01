Danh bạ công ty
ConsumerAffairs
Làm việc tại đây? Xác nhận công ty của bạn
Thông tin hàng đầu
  • Chia sẻ điều gì đó độc đáo về ConsumerAffairs có thể hữu ích cho người khác (ví dụ: mẹo phỏng vấn, lựa chọn nhóm, văn hóa đặc biệt, v.v.).
    • Giới thiệu

    ConsumerAffairs is a rapidly growing online marketplace where each month millions of consumers research purchases, connect with brands, transact, write reviews and stay up to date on important consumer news.Brands utilize our software-as-a-service platform to connect with customers, collect reviews and generate sales.ConsumerAffairs has a creative, driven and fast-paced entrepreneurial environment. We are looking for teammates that want to win, are self-motivated, high performing and who yearn to build something big.

    http://www.consumeraffairs.com
    Trang web
    1998
    Năm thành lập
    240
    Số lượng nhân viên
    $10M-$50M
    Doanh thu ước tính
    Trụ sở chính

    Nhận Thông tin Lương Đã Xác minh trong Hộp thư

    Đăng ký nhận thông tin đã xác minh về đề nghị việc làm.Bạn sẽ nhận được bảng phân tích chi tiết về mức lương qua email. Tìm hiểu thêm

    Trang web này được bảo vệ bởi reCAPTCHA và Chính sách Bảo mật Điều khoản Dịch vụ của Google có hiệu lực.

    Việc làm nổi bật

      Không tìm thấy việc làm nổi bật cho ConsumerAffairs

    Công ty liên quan

    • Built In
    • Houzz
    • Schibsted
    • Bankers Healthcare Group
    • Freshly
    • Xem tất cả công ty ➜

    Tài nguyên khác