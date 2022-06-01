Danh bạ công ty
CMiC Construction Software
Thông tin hàng đầu
    • Giới thiệu

    As an industry pioneer, CMiC delivers complete and unified ERP and FIELD software solutions for construction and capital projects firms. CMiC’s powerful software transforms how firms optimize productivity, minimize risk and drive growth by planning and managing all financials, projects, resources, and content assets—from a Single Database Platform™. With customers throughout North America and overseas, CMiC serves one-quarter of ENR’s Top 400 Contractors and hundreds of small and mid-sized construction firms, from general and specialty contractors to heavy/highway and project owners. Over $100 billion in construction revenue is handled by CMiC annually.

    https://cmicglobal.com
    Trang web
    1974
    Năm thành lập
    630
    Số lượng nhân viên
    $100M-$250M
    Doanh thu ước tính
    Trụ sở chính

