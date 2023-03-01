CLEAResult Mức lương

Thư Mục Công Ty
Khoảng lương CLEAResult từ $75,117 trong tổng thu nhập hàng năm cho Kỹ sư cơ khí ở mức thấp nhất đến $169,150 cho Kiến trúc sư giải pháp ở mức cao nhất. Levels.fyi thu thập mức lương ẩn danh và đã được xác minh từ nhân viên hiện tại và cựu nhân viên của CLEAResult. Cập nhật lần cuối: 8/24/2025

$160K

Nhà tư vấn quản lý
$149K
Kỹ sư cơ khí
$75.1K
Quản lý chương trình
$81.6K

Kỹ sư phần mềm
$156K
Kiến trúc sư giải pháp
$169K
Quản lý chương trình kỹ thuật
$153K
Câu hỏi thường gặp

Die am besten bezahlte Rolle, die bei CLEAResult gemeldet wurde, ist Kiến trúc sư giải pháp at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $169,150. Dies umfasst Grundgehalt sowie potenzielle Aktienvergütung und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung, die bei CLEAResult gemeldet wurde, beträgt $150,960.

