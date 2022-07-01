Thư Mục Công Ty
CleanChoice Energy
CleanChoice Energy Mức lương

Khoảng lương CleanChoice Energy từ $6,553 trong tổng thu nhập hàng năm cho Kế toán ở mức thấp nhất đến $185,925 cho Nhà khoa học dữ liệu ở mức cao nhất. Levels.fyi thu thập mức lương ẩn danh và đã được xác minh từ nhân viên hiện tại và cựu nhân viên của CleanChoice Energy. Cập nhật lần cuối: 8/24/2025

$160K

Kế toán
$6.6K
Nhà khoa học dữ liệu
$186K
Vận hành marketing
$112K

Kỹ sư phần mềm
$166K
Câu hỏi thường gặp

Vị trí được trả lương cao nhất được báo cáo tại CleanChoice Energy là Nhà khoa học dữ liệu at the Common Range Average level với tổng thu nhập hàng năm là $185,925. Điều này bao gồm lương cơ bản cũng như bất kỳ khoản bồi thường cổ phiếu tiềm năng và tiền thưởng nào.
Tổng thu nhập trung vị hàng năm được báo cáo tại CleanChoice Energy là $138,809.

