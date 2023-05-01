Danh bạ công ty
Chorus Aviation
Thông tin hàng đầu
    Giới thiệu

    Chorus Aviation provides aviation support services in the US and Canada through its subsidiaries. It operates in two segments: Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The former includes contract flying, aircraft leasing, maintenance, repair, and overhaul, and technical services. The latter provides aircraft leasing to third-party air operators. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a portfolio of 62 leased aircraft, including Dash 8-400s, ATR72-600s, CRJ1000s, E190s, E195s, and A220-300s. Chorus Aviation was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Dartmouth, Canada.

    https://chorusaviation.com
    Trang web
    2017
    Năm thành lập
    4,783
    Số lượng nhân viên
    $1B-$10B
    Doanh thu ước tính
    Trụ sở chính

