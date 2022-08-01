Danh bạ công ty
Chop Dawg
Làm việc tại đây? Xác nhận công ty của bạn
Thông tin hàng đầu
  • Chia sẻ điều gì đó độc đáo về Chop Dawg có thể hữu ích cho người khác (ví dụ: mẹo phỏng vấn, lựa chọn nhóm, văn hóa đặc biệt, v.v.).
    • Giới thiệu

    Since 2009, we've partnered with startups and enterprises around the world to launch 350+ next-generation apps. Our mission is to guide each company and entrepreneur that approaches us towards the right game plan for their venture's long-term success. Experts in digital product design, development and strategy, we offer set-rate pricing with dedicated project management to form partnership businesses can rely on.Over the last decade, Chop Dawg's passionate, remote-first US team has partnered with major brands like Siemens, Mister Softee, Wawa, LA Gear, Six Flags Great Adventure, Choice Home Warranty and countless startups to craft immersive digital experiences that put the end user first, and transform their business.

    http://www.chopdawg.com
    Trang web
    2009
    Năm thành lập
    45
    Số lượng nhân viên
    $1M-$10M
    Doanh thu ước tính
    Trụ sở chính

    Nhận Thông tin Lương Đã Xác minh trong Hộp thư

    Đăng ký nhận thông tin đã xác minh về đề nghị việc làm.Bạn sẽ nhận được bảng phân tích chi tiết về mức lương qua email. Tìm hiểu thêm

    Trang web này được bảo vệ bởi reCAPTCHA và Chính sách Bảo mật Điều khoản Dịch vụ của Google có hiệu lực.

    Việc làm nổi bật

      Không tìm thấy việc làm nổi bật cho Chop Dawg

    Công ty liên quan

    • LinkedIn
    • Snap
    • Netflix
    • Pinterest
    • Square
    • Xem tất cả công ty ➜

    Tài nguyên khác