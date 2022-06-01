Choco Mức lương

Danh bạ công ty
Mức lương tại Choco dao động từ $40,651 tổng thu nhập mỗi năm cho vị trí Bán Hàng ở mức thấp đến $158,621 cho vị trí Nhà Khoa Học Dữ Liệu ở mức cao. Levels.fyi thu thập thông tin lương ẩn danh và đã xác minh từ nhân viên hiện tại và cũ của Choco. Cập nhật lần cuối: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Kỹ Sư Phần Mềm
Median $110K
Phát Triển Kinh Doanh
$88.4K
Nhà Khoa Học Dữ Liệu
$159K

Quản Lý Sản Phẩm
Median $92.8K
Nhà Tuyển Dụng
$95.5K
Bán Hàng
$40.7K
Quản Lý Kỹ Thuật Phần Mềm
$108K
Câu hỏi thường gặp

Vị trí có mức lương cao nhất được báo cáo tại Choco là Nhà Khoa Học Dữ Liệu at the Common Range Average level với tổng thu nhập hàng năm là $158,621. Điều này bao gồm lương cơ bản cũng như bất kỳ khoản bồi thường cổ phiếu và thưởng tiềm năng nào.
Tổng thu nhập hàng năm trung bình được báo cáo tại Choco là $95,545.

Tài nguyên khác