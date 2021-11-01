Danh bạ công ty
Chipotle Mexican Grill
Làm việc tại đây? Xác nhận công ty của bạn

Chipotle Mexican Grill Mức lương

Mức lương tại Chipotle Mexican Grill dao động từ $30,150 tổng thu nhập mỗi năm cho vị trí Biên Tập Viên Kỹ Thuật ở mức thấp đến $156,000 cho vị trí Quản Lý Sản Phẩm ở mức cao. Levels.fyi thu thập thông tin lương ẩn danh và đã xác minh từ nhân viên hiện tại và cũ của Chipotle Mexican Grill. Cập nhật lần cuối: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Kỹ Sư Phần Mềm
Median $140K
Dịch Vụ Khách Hàng
Median $38K
Quản Lý Sản Phẩm
Median $156K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

55 40
55 40
Chuyên Viên Phân Tích Tài Chính
$74.6K
Chuyên Gia Công Nghệ Thông Tin (IT)
$147K
Vận Hành Tiếp Thị
$127K
Quản Lý Chương Trình
$60.3K
Quản Lý Dự Án
$59.7K
Bán Hàng
$129K
Biên Tập Viên Kỹ Thuật
$30.2K
Thiếu chức danh của bạn?

Tìm kiếm tất cả mức lương trên trang thù lao hoặc thêm mức lương của bạn để giúp mở khóa trang này.


Câu hỏi thường gặp

Vị trí có mức lương cao nhất được báo cáo tại Chipotle Mexican Grill là Quản Lý Sản Phẩm với tổng thu nhập hàng năm là $156,000. Điều này bao gồm lương cơ bản cũng như bất kỳ khoản bồi thường cổ phiếu và thưởng tiềm năng nào.
Tổng thu nhập hàng năm trung bình được báo cáo tại Chipotle Mexican Grill là $100,808.

Việc làm nổi bật

    Không tìm thấy việc làm nổi bật cho Chipotle Mexican Grill

Công ty liên quan

  • Ocwen Financial
  • SelectQuote
  • BBVA
  • IG Group
  • CI&T
  • Xem tất cả công ty ➜

Tài nguyên khác