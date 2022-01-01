Danh bạ công ty
Chick-fil-A Mức lương

Mức lương tại Chick-fil-A dao động từ $31,200 tổng thu nhập mỗi năm cho vị trí Bán Hàng ở mức thấp đến $227,562 cho vị trí Kỹ Sư Phần Mềm ở mức cao. Levels.fyi thu thập thông tin lương ẩn danh và đã xác minh từ nhân viên hiện tại và cũ của Chick-fil-A. Cập nhật lần cuối: 11/18/2025

Kỹ Sư Phần Mềm
5 $113K
6 $106K
7 $142K
8 $154K
9 $195K
10 $228K

Kỹ sư phần mềm backend

Kỹ sư dữ liệu

Nhà Khoa Học Dữ Liệu
9 $167K
10 $207K
Dịch Vụ Khách Hàng
Median $32K

Bán Hàng
Median $31.2K
Quản Lý Kỹ Thuật Phần Mềm
Median $225K
Vận Hành Kinh Doanh
$184K
Chuyên Viên Phân Tích Kinh Doanh
Median $104K
Phát Triển Kinh Doanh
$79.7K
Chuyên Viên Phân Tích Dữ Liệu
$101K
Chuyên Gia Công Nghệ Thông Tin (IT)
$184K
Nhà Thiết Kế Sản Phẩm
$70.4K
Quản Lý Sản Phẩm
$177K
Quản Lý Chương Trình
$186K
Quản Lý Dự Án
Median $150K
Câu hỏi thường gặp

Vị trí có mức lương cao nhất được báo cáo tại Chick-fil-A là Kỹ Sư Phần Mềm at the 10 level với tổng thu nhập hàng năm là $227,562. Điều này bao gồm lương cơ bản cũng như bất kỳ khoản bồi thường cổ phiếu và thưởng tiềm năng nào.
Tổng thu nhập hàng năm trung bình được báo cáo tại Chick-fil-A là $151,996.

