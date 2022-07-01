Thư Mục Công Ty
Cask
    Headquartered in San Diego, California, Cask designs, enables, and sustains digital transformation on the NOW® platform for enterprise clients across both the private and public sectors. Cask is one of just a handful of companies that has achieved ServiceNow® Elite Partner status and the only partner to be honored with the ServiceNow®Americas Elite Partner of the Year award in January 2020 and the Global Elite Partner of the Year Award in May 2020.Cask delivers end-to-end solutions to help organizations make the most of their ServiceNow investments, reducing cost, and improving quality of services across the enterprise. Cask’s portfolio includes strategy, implementation, modernization, digital transformation, and managed services that enable clients to execute an end-to-end digital vision. Cask consultants provide domain-focused solutions across IT, Human Resources, Security and Risk Management, Customer Service, Finance / Procurement, and Operations to modernize employee, customer, and constituent user experience. Cask’s approach integrates design thinking and organizational change management to help its customers transform the way they work.

    https://casknx.com
    2004
    330
