Danh bạ công ty
Care Options for Kids
Làm việc tại đây? Xác nhận công ty của bạn
Thông tin hàng đầu
  • Chia sẻ điều gì đó độc đáo về Care Options for Kids có thể hữu ích cho người khác (ví dụ: mẹo phỏng vấn, lựa chọn nhóm, văn hóa đặc biệt, v.v.).
    • Giới thiệu

    Care Options for Kids (COFK) began operating in Dallas in 1999 and was one of the earliest providers of pediatric home health therapy in Texas. A leader, Preferred Provider and Value-Based innovator in therapy in Texas we are a key collaborator with Managed Care Organizations and regulators. COFK provides services for children who exhibit moderate to severe delays and disorders. Services include providing medically necessary speech, physical or occupational therapy as prescribed by the child’s primary care physician. The majority of children served are birth to age 10. However, the Agency is licensed to treat children from birth to 21 years of age.

    http://cofk.com
    Trang web
    1999
    Năm thành lập
    300
    Số lượng nhân viên
    $10M-$50M
    Doanh thu ước tính
    Trụ sở chính

    Nhận Thông tin Lương Đã Xác minh trong Hộp thư

    Đăng ký nhận thông tin đã xác minh về đề nghị việc làm.Bạn sẽ nhận được bảng phân tích chi tiết về mức lương qua email. Tìm hiểu thêm

    Trang web này được bảo vệ bởi reCAPTCHA và Chính sách Bảo mật Điều khoản Dịch vụ của Google có hiệu lực.

    Việc làm nổi bật

      Không tìm thấy việc làm nổi bật cho Care Options for Kids

    Công ty liên quan

    • Uber
    • Facebook
    • Pinterest
    • Databricks
    • Stripe
    • Xem tất cả công ty ➜

    Tài nguyên khác