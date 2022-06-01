Danh bạ công ty
Burns & McDonnell
Làm việc tại đây? Xác nhận công ty của bạn

Burns & McDonnell Mức lương

Mức lương tại Burns & McDonnell dao động từ $9,278 tổng thu nhập mỗi năm cho vị trí Kỹ Sư Xây Dựng ở mức thấp đến $231,761 cho vị trí Kiến Trúc Sư Giải Pháp ở mức cao. Levels.fyi thu thập thông tin lương ẩn danh và đã xác minh từ nhân viên hiện tại và cũ của Burns & McDonnell. Cập nhật lần cuối: 10/10/2025

$160K

Được Trả Xứng Đáng, Không Bị Lừa Dối

Chúng tôi đã thương lượng hàng nghìn lời mời việc làm và thường xuyên đạt được mức tăng $30K+ (đôi khi $300K+). Để chúng tôi thương lượng mức lương cho bạn hoặc để CV của bạn được đánh giá bởi các chuyên gia thực thụ - những nhà tuyển dụng làm việc này hàng ngày.

Kỹ Sư Điện
Median $111K
Kỹ Sư Phần Cứng
Median $144K
Kỹ Sư Phần Mềm
Median $74K

Kỹ sư phần mềm full-stack

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

45 18
45 18
Kỹ Sư Cơ Khí
Median $110K
Quản Lý Dự Án
Median $210K
Chuyên Viên Phân Tích Kinh Doanh
$129K
Kỹ Sư Xây Dựng
$9.3K
Kỹ Sư Điều Khiển
$95.8K
Nhà Thiết Kế Công Nghiệp
$90.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
$130K
Chuyên Viên Tư Vấn Quản Lý
$99.5K
Kỹ Sư MEP
$131K
Nhà Thiết Kế Sản Phẩm
$119K
Kiến Trúc Sư Giải Pháp
$232K
Thiếu chức danh của bạn?

Tìm kiếm tất cả mức lương trên trang thù lao hoặc thêm mức lương của bạn để giúp mở khóa trang này.


Câu hỏi thường gặp

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes Burns & McDonnell on Kiến Trúc Sư Giải Pháp at the Common Range Average level aastase kogutasuga $231,761. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Burns & McDonnell keskmine aastane kogutasu on $115,100.

Việc làm nổi bật

    Không tìm thấy việc làm nổi bật cho Burns & McDonnell

Công ty liên quan

  • Bechtel
  • Majesco
  • APTIM
  • Centauri Health Solutions
  • Arcesium
  • Xem tất cả công ty ➜

Tài nguyên khác