Danh bạ công ty
Bright Health
Làm việc tại đây? Xác nhận công ty của bạn

Bright Health Mức lương

Mức lương tại Bright Health dao động từ $127,160 tổng thu nhập mỗi năm cho vị trí Kỹ Sư Phần Mềm ở mức thấp đến $249,240 cho vị trí Quản Lý Sản Phẩm ở mức cao. Levels.fyi thu thập thông tin lương ẩn danh và đã xác minh từ nhân viên hiện tại và cũ của Bright Health. Cập nhật lần cuối: 11/19/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Quản Lý Sản Phẩm
$249K
Kỹ Sư Phần Mềm
Median $127K
Quản Lý Kỹ Thuật Phần Mềm
$216K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

55 40
55 40
Thiếu chức danh của bạn?

Tìm kiếm tất cả mức lương trên trang thù lao hoặc thêm mức lương của bạn để giúp mở khóa trang này.


Câu hỏi thường gặp

Vị trí có mức lương cao nhất được báo cáo tại Bright Health là Quản Lý Sản Phẩm at the Common Range Average level với tổng thu nhập hàng năm là $249,240. Điều này bao gồm lương cơ bản cũng như bất kỳ khoản bồi thường cổ phiếu và thưởng tiềm năng nào.
Tổng thu nhập hàng năm trung bình được báo cáo tại Bright Health là $216,075.

Việc làm nổi bật

    Không tìm thấy việc làm nổi bật cho Bright Health

Công ty liên quan

  • Alto
  • Ro
  • Devoted Health
  • CareRev
  • Evidation Health
  • Xem tất cả công ty ➜

Tài nguyên khác