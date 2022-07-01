Danh bạ công ty
BridgeBio
    BridgeBio finds, develops, and delivers breakthrough medicines for genetic diseases.Millions worldwide are afflicted with genetic diseases, but small patient populations and industry reluctance to conduct early-stage development means that for many, treatments have not been forthcoming. We are committed to bridging this gap: between business case and scientific possibility, between patient and hope. BridgeBio creates a bridge from remarkable advancements in genetic science to patients with unmet needs via the entrepreneurial engine required to make life-changing medicines as rapidly as possible.BridgeBio is committed to developing leaders as well as drugs. We are looking for individuals whose passion for creating life-changing medicines will inspire hands-on engagement and the dogged pursuit of novel solutions in the face of adversity.

    2014
    420
    $50M-$100M
