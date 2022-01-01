Danh bạ công ty
BlueVine Mức lương

Mức lương tại BlueVine dao động từ $100,890 tổng thu nhập mỗi năm cho vị trí Chuyên Viên Phân Tích Dữ Liệu ở mức thấp đến $270,000 cho vị trí Phát Triển Kinh Doanh ở mức cao. Levels.fyi thu thập thông tin lương ẩn danh và đã xác minh từ nhân viên hiện tại và cũ của BlueVine. Cập nhật lần cuối: 11/18/2025

Phát Triển Kinh Doanh
Median $270K
Chuyên Viên Phân Tích Dữ Liệu
$101K
Chuyên Viên Phân Tích Tài Chính
$114K

Tiếp Thị
$149K
Quản Lý Đối Tác
$259K
Nhà Thiết Kế Sản Phẩm
Median $151K
Quản Lý Sản Phẩm
$199K
Kỹ Sư Phần Mềm
$141K
Quản Lý Kỹ Thuật Phần Mềm
$264K
Câu hỏi thường gặp

Vị trí có mức lương cao nhất được báo cáo tại BlueVine là Phát Triển Kinh Doanh với tổng thu nhập hàng năm là $270,000. Điều này bao gồm lương cơ bản cũng như bất kỳ khoản bồi thường cổ phiếu và thưởng tiềm năng nào.
Tổng thu nhập hàng năm trung bình được báo cáo tại BlueVine là $151,000.

