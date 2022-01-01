Danh bạ công ty
Bentley Systems
Bentley Systems Mức lương

Mức lương tại Bentley Systems dao động từ $8,861 tổng thu nhập mỗi năm cho vị trí Biên Tập Viên Kỹ Thuật ở mức thấp đến $112,435 cho vị trí Quản Lý Kỹ Thuật Phần Mềm ở mức cao. Levels.fyi thu thập thông tin lương ẩn danh và đã xác minh từ nhân viên hiện tại và cũ của Bentley Systems. Cập nhật lần cuối: 8/26/2025

$160K

Kỹ Sư Phần Mềm
Median $88.7K

Kỹ sư phần mềm full-stack

Bán Hàng
Median $100K
Dịch Vụ Khách Hàng
$49K

Nhà Khoa Học Dữ Liệu
$90.5K
Chuyên Viên Tư Vấn Quản Lý
$50.6K
Marketing
$78.6K
Kỹ Sư Cơ Khí
$25.5K
Nhà Thiết Kế Sản Phẩm
$64.3K
Quản Lý Sản Phẩm
$99.2K
Quản Lý Dự Án
$108K
Chuyên Viên Phân Tích An Ninh Mạng
$99.5K
Quản Lý Kỹ Thuật Phần Mềm
$112K
Biên Tập Viên Kỹ Thuật
$8.9K
Câu hỏi thường gặp

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en Bentley Systems es Quản Lý Kỹ Thuật Phần Mềm at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $112,435. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Bentley Systems es $88,740.

