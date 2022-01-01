Danh bạ công ty
Basis Technologies
Basis Technologies Mức lương

Mức lương tại Basis Technologies dao động từ $70,853 tổng thu nhập mỗi năm cho vị trí Marketing ở mức thấp đến $242,661 cho vị trí Quản Lý Sản Phẩm ở mức cao. Levels.fyi thu thập thông tin lương ẩn danh và đã xác minh từ nhân viên hiện tại và cũ của Basis Technologies. Cập nhật lần cuối: 10/10/2025

$160K

Được Trả Xứng Đáng, Không Bị Lừa Dối

Kỹ Sư Phần Mềm
Median $96K
Chuyên Viên Phân Tích Dữ Liệu
$95.9K
Nhà Khoa Học Dữ Liệu
$73.4K

Marketing
$70.9K
Quản Lý Sản Phẩm
$243K
Nhân Viên Tuyển Dụng
$88.4K
Bán Hàng
$209K
Quản Lý Kỹ Thuật Phần Mềm
$220K
Câu hỏi thường gặp

Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Basis Technologies je $95,938.

