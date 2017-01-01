Danh bạ công ty
Banyan Technology
Làm việc tại đây? Xác nhận công ty của bạn
Thông tin hàng đầu
  • Chia sẻ điều gì đó độc đáo về Banyan Technology có thể hữu ích cho người khác (ví dụ: mẹo phỏng vấn, lựa chọn nhóm, văn hóa đặc biệt, v.v.).
    • Giới thiệu

    Banyan Technology delivers cutting-edge intelligent freight management software that revolutionizes shipping logistics. Our comprehensive platform features Live Connect technology, robust transportation management systems, and seamless API connectivity across LTL, Truckload, Parcel, and Final Mile shipping modes. By providing real-time data and automated solutions, we empower businesses throughout North America to optimize their logistics operations, reduce costs, and enhance customer satisfaction. Banyan's innovative approach transforms freight management challenges into strategic advantages for forward-thinking companies.

    banyantechnology.com
    Trang web
    2001
    Năm thành lập
    55
    Số lượng nhân viên
    Trụ sở chính

    Nhận Thông tin Lương Đã Xác minh trong Hộp thư

    Đăng ký nhận thông tin đã xác minh về đề nghị việc làm.Bạn sẽ nhận được bảng phân tích chi tiết về mức lương qua email. Tìm hiểu thêm

    Trang web này được bảo vệ bởi reCAPTCHA và Chính sách Bảo mật Điều khoản Dịch vụ của Google có hiệu lực.

    Việc làm nổi bật

      Không tìm thấy việc làm nổi bật cho Banyan Technology

    Công ty liên quan

    • Google
    • Stripe
    • Apple
    • PayPal
    • Snap
    • Xem tất cả công ty ➜

    Tài nguyên khác