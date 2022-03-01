Danh bạ công ty
Banner Health
Banner Health Mức lương

Mức lương tại Banner Health dao động từ $63,700 tổng thu nhập mỗi năm cho vị trí Trợ Lý Hành Chính ở mức thấp đến $144,275 cho vị trí Bác Sĩ ở mức cao. Levels.fyi thu thập thông tin lương ẩn danh và đã xác minh từ nhân viên hiện tại và cũ của Banner Health. Cập nhật lần cuối: 11/17/2025

Nhà Thiết Kế Sản Phẩm
Median $90.5K
Trợ Lý Hành Chính
$63.7K
Chuyên Viên Phân Tích Dữ Liệu
$65.3K

Chuyên Viên Tư Vấn Quản Lý
$101K
Bác Sĩ
$144K
Quản Lý Sản Phẩm
$105K
Kỹ Sư Phần Mềm
$68.6K
Vị trí có mức lương cao nhất được báo cáo tại Banner Health là Bác Sĩ at the Common Range Average level với tổng thu nhập hàng năm là $144,275. Điều này bao gồm lương cơ bản cũng như bất kỳ khoản bồi thường cổ phiếu và thưởng tiềm năng nào.
Tổng thu nhập hàng năm trung bình được báo cáo tại Banner Health là $90,480.

