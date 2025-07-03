Danh bạ công ty
Bank of England
Làm việc tại đây? Xác nhận công ty của bạn

Bank of England Mức lương

Mức lương tại Bank of England dao động từ $40,775 tổng thu nhập mỗi năm cho vị trí Trợ Lý Hành Chính ở mức thấp đến $196,213 cho vị trí Kiến Trúc Sư Giải Pháp ở mức cao. Levels.fyi thu thập thông tin lương ẩn danh và đã xác minh từ nhân viên hiện tại và cũ của Bank of England. Cập nhật lần cuối: 11/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Nhà Khoa Học Dữ Liệu
Median $72K
Chuyên Viên Phân Tích Tài Chính
Median $67.5K
Kỹ Sư Phần Mềm
Median $42.6K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 39
54 39
Trợ Lý Hành Chính
$40.8K
Chuyên Viên Phân Tích Kinh Doanh
$89.1K
Phát Triển Kinh Doanh
$50.3K
Chuyên Viên Phân Tích Dữ Liệu
$67.8K
Chuyên Viên Ngân Hàng Đầu Tư
$52.7K
Kiến Trúc Sư Giải Pháp
$196K
Thiếu chức danh của bạn?

Tìm kiếm tất cả mức lương trên trang thù lao hoặc thêm mức lương của bạn để giúp mở khóa trang này.


Câu hỏi thường gặp

Vị trí có mức lương cao nhất được báo cáo tại Bank of England là Kiến Trúc Sư Giải Pháp at the Common Range Average level với tổng thu nhập hàng năm là $196,213. Điều này bao gồm lương cơ bản cũng như bất kỳ khoản bồi thường cổ phiếu và thưởng tiềm năng nào.
Tổng thu nhập hàng năm trung bình được báo cáo tại Bank of England là $67,468.

Việc làm nổi bật

    Không tìm thấy việc làm nổi bật cho Bank of England

Công ty liên quan

  • Facebook
  • Dropbox
  • SoFi
  • Microsoft
  • Pinterest
  • Xem tất cả công ty ➜

Tài nguyên khác