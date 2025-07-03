Bank of England Mức lương

Mức lương tại Bank of England dao động từ $40,775 tổng thu nhập mỗi năm cho vị trí Trợ Lý Hành Chính ở mức thấp đến $196,213 cho vị trí Kiến Trúc Sư Giải Pháp ở mức cao. Levels.fyi thu thập thông tin lương ẩn danh và đã xác minh từ nhân viên hiện tại và cũ của Bank of England. Cập nhật lần cuối: 11/17/2025
