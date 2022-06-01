Danh bạ công ty
Aya Healthcare Mức lương

Mức lương tại Aya Healthcare dao động từ $110,744 tổng thu nhập mỗi năm cho vị trí Nhà Thiết Kế Sản Phẩm ở mức thấp đến $237,180 cho vị trí Quản Lý Kỹ Thuật Phần Mềm ở mức cao. Levels.fyi thu thập thông tin lương ẩn danh và đã xác minh từ nhân viên hiện tại và cũ của Aya Healthcare. Cập nhật lần cuối: 11/14/2025

Kỹ Sư Phần Mềm
Median $175K

Kỹ sư phần mềm full-stack

Quản Lý Sản Phẩm
Median $165K
Nhà Thiết Kế Sản Phẩm
$111K

Quản Lý Dự Án
$131K
Nhà Tuyển Dụng
$146K
Quản Lý Kỹ Thuật Phần Mềm
$237K
Câu hỏi thường gặp

Vị trí có mức lương cao nhất được báo cáo tại Aya Healthcare là Quản Lý Kỹ Thuật Phần Mềm at the Common Range Average level với tổng thu nhập hàng năm là $237,180. Điều này bao gồm lương cơ bản cũng như bất kỳ khoản bồi thường cổ phiếu và thưởng tiềm năng nào.
Tổng thu nhập hàng năm trung bình được báo cáo tại Aya Healthcare là $155,481.

