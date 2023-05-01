Thư Mục Công Ty
Avid Biosciences
Thông tin chi tiết hàng đầu
    • Về

    Avid Bioservices is a contract development and manufacturing organization that provides process development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company offers monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins, as well as various process development services. Avid Bioservices serves the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries and was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

    https://avidbio.com
    Trang web
    2002
    Năm thành lập
    321
    Số lượng nhân viên
    $100M-$250M
    Doanh thu ước tính
    Trụ sở chính

