Thư Mục Công Ty
AvantStay
Làm việc tại đây? Xác nhận công ty của bạn
Thông tin chi tiết hàng đầu
  • Đóng góp điều gì đó độc đáo về AvantStay có thể hữu ích cho người khác (ví dụ: mẹo phỏng vấn, lựa chọn nhóm, văn hóa độc đáo, v.v.).
    • Về

    AvantStay is a tech-enabled, experience-first hospitality brand that is redefining the way in which people travel by offering short and medium term rentals tailored for groups. AvantStay guarantees a highly-curated experience customized to guests’ needs, using a proprietary tech suite to power bookings on the back-end, seamlessly operationalize in-field and remote management, and activate authentic and elevated consumer touch points. AvantStay currently operates in over 30 cities, with a drive-to market approach, including 300+ premier properties across their diversified portfolio, and an AUM of more than $400M. In 2019, AvantStay became one of the initial twelve partners of Homes & Villas by Marriott International, and currently offers direct bookings on over 20 OTAs.

    https://avantstay.com
    Trang web
    2017
    Năm thành lập
    500
    Số lượng nhân viên
    $50M-$100M
    Doanh thu ước tính
    Trụ sở chính

    Nhận Mức lương đã xác minh trong Hộp thư đến của bạn

    Đăng ký các ưu đãi đã xác minh.Bạn sẽ nhận được bảng phân tích chi tiết về thu nhập qua email. Tìm hiểu thêm

    Trang này được bảo vệ bởi reCAPTCHA và Chính sách quyền riêng tư Điều khoản dịch vụ áp dụng.

    Việc làm nổi bật

      Không tìm thấy việc làm nổi bật nào cho AvantStay

    Các công ty liên quan

    • Intuit
    • Spotify
    • Square
    • Coinbase
    • LinkedIn
    • Xem tất cả các công ty ➜

    Các tài nguyên khác