Danh bạ công ty
Autogrid
Làm việc tại đây? Xác nhận công ty của bạn
Thông tin hàng đầu
  • Chia sẻ điều gì đó độc đáo về Autogrid có thể hữu ích cho người khác (ví dụ: mẹo phỏng vấn, lựa chọn nhóm, văn hóa đặc biệt, v.v.).
    • Giới thiệu

    AutoGrid develops software applications for managing distributed energy resources (DERs) in real-time and at scale. Their suite of flexibility management applications enables utilities, energy service providers, and renewable energy project developers to deliver clean, affordable, and reliable energy. AutoGrid has contracts with over 35 leading energy companies worldwide, including Xcel Energy, National Grid, and E.ON. Their software is used by major energy companies to improve operations, integrate renewables, and engage customers. AutoGrid has won numerous industry awards and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

    http://www.auto-grid.com
    Trang web
    2011
    Năm thành lập
    126
    Số lượng nhân viên
    $10M-$50M
    Doanh thu ước tính
    Trụ sở chính

    Nhận Thông tin Lương Đã Xác minh trong Hộp thư

    Đăng ký nhận thông tin đã xác minh về đề nghị việc làm.Bạn sẽ nhận được bảng phân tích chi tiết về mức lương qua email. Tìm hiểu thêm

    Trang web này được bảo vệ bởi reCAPTCHA và Chính sách Bảo mật Điều khoản Dịch vụ của Google có hiệu lực.

    Việc làm nổi bật

      Không tìm thấy việc làm nổi bật cho Autogrid

    Công ty liên quan

    • Tesla
    • SoFi
    • Flipkart
    • Roblox
    • Spotify
    • Xem tất cả công ty ➜

    Tài nguyên khác