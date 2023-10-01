Danh bạ công ty
Ather Energy
Ather Energy Mức lương

Mức lương tại Ather Energy dao động từ $19,714 tổng thu nhập mỗi năm cho vị trí Marketing ở mức thấp đến $25,089 cho vị trí Nhân Viên Tuyển Dụng ở mức cao. Levels.fyi thu thập thông tin lương ẩn danh và đã xác minh từ nhân viên hiện tại và cũ của Ather Energy. Cập nhật lần cuối: 10/9/2025

$160K

Nhân Sự
$21.6K
Marketing
$19.7K
Nhà Thiết Kế Sản Phẩm
$20.9K

Nhân Viên Tuyển Dụng
$25.1K
Câu hỏi thường gặp

The highest paying role reported at Ather Energy is Nhân Viên Tuyển Dụng at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $25,089. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ather Energy is $21,255.

