Asurion Mức lương

Mức lương tại Asurion dao động từ $44,100 tổng thu nhập mỗi năm cho vị trí Information Technologist (IT) ở mức thấp đến $230,000 cho vị trí Quản Lý Kỹ Thuật Phần Mềm ở mức cao. Levels.fyi thu thập thông tin lương ẩn danh và đã xác minh từ nhân viên hiện tại và cũ của Asurion. Cập nhật lần cuối: 10/10/2025

$160K

Được Trả Xứng Đáng, Không Bị Lừa Dối

Kỹ Sư Phần Mềm
Software Engineer 1 $90.2K
Software Engineer 2 $142K
Tech Lead $169K
Software Engineer 4 $190K
Software Engineer 5 $222K

Kỹ sư phần mềm backend

Kỹ sư phần mềm full-stack

Nhà Khoa Học Dữ Liệu
Median $160K
Quản Lý Sản Phẩm
Median $145K

Quản Lý Kỹ Thuật Phần Mềm
Median $230K
Chuyên Viên Phân Tích Kinh Doanh
Median $93K
Nhà Thiết Kế Sản Phẩm
Median $123K
Kế Toán
$57.1K
Quản Lý Vận Hành Kinh Doanh
$94.9K
Dịch Vụ Khách Hàng
$52.8K
Quản Lý Khoa Học Dữ Liệu
$179K
Chuyên Viên Phân Tích Tài Chính
$69.3K
Nhân Sự
Median $99K
Information Technologist (IT)
$44.1K
Pháp Lý
$75.4K
Marketing
$209K
Vận Hành Marketing
$118K
Quản Lý Thiết Kế Sản Phẩm
$185K
Quản Lý Chương Trình
$156K
Bán Hàng
$65.3K
Kiến Trúc Sư Giải Pháp
$72.6K
Nghiên Cứu Viên UX
$139K
Thiếu chức danh của bạn?

Tìm kiếm tất cả mức lương trên trang thù lao hoặc thêm mức lương của bạn để giúp mở khóa trang này.


Câu hỏi thường gặp

