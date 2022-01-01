Danh bạ công ty
ASOS
ASOS Mức lương

Mức lương tại ASOS dao động từ $49,000 tổng thu nhập mỗi năm cho vị trí Tiếp Thị ở mức thấp đến $130,766 cho vị trí Quản Lý Sản Phẩm ở mức cao. Levels.fyi thu thập thông tin lương ẩn danh và đã xác minh từ nhân viên hiện tại và cũ của ASOS. Cập nhật lần cuối: 11/14/2025

Kỹ Sư Phần Mềm
Median $87.5K

Kỹ sư iOS

Kỹ sư phần mềm backend

Chuyên Viên Phân Tích Kinh Doanh
$129K
Quản Lý Khoa Học Dữ Liệu
$128K

Nhà Khoa Học Dữ Liệu
$95.3K
Tiếp Thị
$49K
Nhà Thiết Kế Sản Phẩm
$84.2K
Quản Lý Sản Phẩm
$131K
Kiến Trúc Sư Giải Pháp
$92.8K
Câu hỏi thường gặp

Vị trí có mức lương cao nhất được báo cáo tại ASOS là Quản Lý Sản Phẩm at the Common Range Average level với tổng thu nhập hàng năm là $130,766. Điều này bao gồm lương cơ bản cũng như bất kỳ khoản bồi thường cổ phiếu và thưởng tiềm năng nào.
Tổng thu nhập hàng năm trung bình được báo cáo tại ASOS là $94,029.

