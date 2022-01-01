Danh bạ công ty
Allen Institute for AI Mức lương

Mức lương tại Allen Institute for AI dao động từ $111,976 tổng thu nhập mỗi năm cho vị trí Nhân Sự ở mức thấp đến $382,080 cho vị trí Phát Triển Doanh Nghiệp ở mức cao. Levels.fyi thu thập thông tin lương ẩn danh và đã xác minh từ nhân viên hiện tại và cũ của Allen Institute for AI. Cập nhật lần cuối: 11/14/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Kỹ Sư Phần Mềm
Median $213K
Phát Triển Doanh Nghiệp
$382K
Nhà Khoa Học Dữ Liệu
$190K

Nhân Sự
$112K
Nhà Thiết Kế Sản Phẩm
$132K
Bán Hàng
$184K
Câu hỏi thường gặp

Vị trí có mức lương cao nhất được báo cáo tại Allen Institute for AI là Phát Triển Doanh Nghiệp at the Common Range Average level với tổng thu nhập hàng năm là $382,080. Điều này bao gồm lương cơ bản cũng như bất kỳ khoản bồi thường cổ phiếu và thưởng tiềm năng nào.
Tổng thu nhập hàng năm trung bình được báo cáo tại Allen Institute for AI là $186,898.

