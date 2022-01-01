Danh bạ công ty
Airtel India
Làm việc tại đây? Xác nhận công ty của bạn

Airtel India Mức lương

Mức lương tại Airtel India dao động từ $3,631 tổng thu nhập mỗi năm cho vị trí Vận Hành Tiếp Thị ở mức thấp đến $113,207 cho vị trí Quản Lý Kỹ Thuật Phần Mềm ở mức cao. Levels.fyi thu thập thông tin lương ẩn danh và đã xác minh từ nhân viên hiện tại và cũ của Airtel India. Cập nhật lần cuối: 11/16/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Kỹ Sư Phần Mềm
Software Engineer $13.6K
Senior Software Engineer $23.4K
Lead Software Engineer $40.6K
Senior Lead Software Engineer $51.9K

Kỹ sư phần mềm frontend

Kỹ sư phần mềm backend

Kỹ sư phần mềm full-stack

Kỹ sư phần mềm đảm bảo chất lượng (QA)

Quản Lý Sản Phẩm
Median $42K
Quản Lý Kỹ Thuật Phần Mềm
Median $113K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
Nhà Khoa Học Dữ Liệu
Median $36.8K
Chuyên Viên Phân Tích Kinh Doanh
Median $21.3K
Phát Triển Kinh Doanh
$45.5K
Chuyên Viên Phân Tích Dữ Liệu
$35.2K
Chuyên Viên Phân Tích Tài Chính
$7.5K
Nhân Sự
$16.4K
Chuyên Gia Công Nghệ Thông Tin (IT)
$4.4K
Tiếp Thị
$56.1K
Vận Hành Tiếp Thị
$3.6K
Nhà Thiết Kế Sản Phẩm
Median $29K
Quản Lý Thiết Kế Sản Phẩm
$67.8K
Quản Lý Dự Án
$34.2K
Bán Hàng
$14.7K
Chuyên Viên Phân Tích An Ninh Mạng
$12K
Kiến Trúc Sư Giải Pháp
$49.4K

Kiến trúc sư dữ liệu

Tổng Phần Thưởng
$25.9K
Thiếu chức danh của bạn?

Tìm kiếm tất cả mức lương trên trang thù lao hoặc thêm mức lương của bạn để giúp mở khóa trang này.


Câu hỏi thường gặp

Vị trí có mức lương cao nhất được báo cáo tại Airtel India là Quản Lý Kỹ Thuật Phần Mềm với tổng thu nhập hàng năm là $113,207. Điều này bao gồm lương cơ bản cũng như bất kỳ khoản bồi thường cổ phiếu và thưởng tiềm năng nào.
Tổng thu nhập hàng năm trung bình được báo cáo tại Airtel India là $31,578.

Việc làm nổi bật

    Không tìm thấy việc làm nổi bật cho Airtel India

Công ty liên quan

  • Vodafone
  • BT
  • Safaricom
  • MTS
  • Sprint
  • Xem tất cả công ty ➜

Tài nguyên khác