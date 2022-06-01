Thư Mục Công Ty
AeroVironment
AeroVironment Mức lương

Khoảng lương AeroVironment từ $120,600 trong tổng thu nhập hàng năm cho Nhà tuyển dụng ở mức thấp nhất đến $150,750 cho Kỹ sư cơ khí ở mức cao nhất. Levels.fyi thu thập mức lương ẩn danh và đã được xác minh từ nhân viên hiện tại và cựu nhân viên của AeroVironment. Cập nhật lần cuối: 8/23/2025

$160K

Kỹ sư phần mềm
Median $138K
Kỹ sư cơ khí
$151K
Nhà tuyển dụng
$121K

Bạn thiếu chức danh của mình?

Tìm kiếm tất cả mức lương trên trang bồi thường của chúng tôi hoặc thêm mức lương của bạn để giúp mở khóa trang.


Câu hỏi thường gặp

The highest paying role reported at AeroVironment is Kỹ sư cơ khí at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $150,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AeroVironment is $138,000.

