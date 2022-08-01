Danh bạ công ty
Aclima
Thông tin hàng đầu
    Giới thiệu

    Aclima has pioneered an entirely new way to measure and analyze air pollution and greenhouse gases, block by block and around the world. The Aclima hardware and software technology platform translates billions of scientific measurements from its network of stationary and roving sensors into environmental intelligence for governments, businesses, and communities. A Public Benefit Corporation, Aclima is dedicated to catalyzing bold action to protect public health, reduce climate-changing emissions and advance environmental justice.

    http://www.aclima.io
    Trang web
    45
    Số lượng nhân viên
    $1M-$10M
    Doanh thu ước tính
    Trụ sở chính

