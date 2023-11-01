Danh bạ công ty
3Shape
Làm việc tại đây? Xác nhận công ty của bạn

3Shape Mức lương

Mức lương tại 3Shape dao động từ $73,469 tổng thu nhập mỗi năm cho vị trí Công Tác Quy Định ở mức thấp đến $157,326 cho vị trí Kiến Trúc Sư Giải Pháp ở mức cao. Levels.fyi thu thập thông tin lương ẩn danh và đã xác minh từ nhân viên hiện tại và cũ của 3Shape. Cập nhật lần cuối: 11/15/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Kỹ Sư Phần Mềm
Median $88.7K
Công Tác Quy Định
$73.5K
Kiến Trúc Sư Giải Pháp
$157K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
Thiếu chức danh của bạn?

Tìm kiếm tất cả mức lương trên trang thù lao hoặc thêm mức lương của bạn để giúp mở khóa trang này.


Câu hỏi thường gặp

Vị trí có mức lương cao nhất được báo cáo tại 3Shape là Kiến Trúc Sư Giải Pháp at the Common Range Average level với tổng thu nhập hàng năm là $157,326. Điều này bao gồm lương cơ bản cũng như bất kỳ khoản bồi thường cổ phiếu và thưởng tiềm năng nào.
Tổng thu nhập hàng năm trung bình được báo cáo tại 3Shape là $88,734.

Việc làm nổi bật

    Không tìm thấy việc làm nổi bật cho 3Shape

Công ty liên quan

  • Amazon
  • Databricks
  • Coinbase
  • Google
  • Intuit
  • Xem tất cả công ty ➜

Tài nguyên khác