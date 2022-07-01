Thư Mục Công Ty
National Math and Science Initiative
    In 2007, leaders in American business, education, and science joined forces to create the National Math and Science Initiative (NMSI), a nonprofit organization designed to transform education in the United States. Our mission and focus is to increase student success in the critical subjects of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), and we do so through NMSI's Laying the Foundation Program, NMSI’s College Readiness Program, and NMSI's UTeach Expansion Program. These classroom tested programs have a proven track record of producing immediate and sustainable results, and NMSI continues to scale them up on a national level. To date, our teacher training program has reached 33 states, our AP program is in 18 states, and the UTeach program has been implemented in 35 universities. NMSI is fiercely dedicated to helping America’s teachers and students rise to the challenges of an increasingly global economy. Student by student, teacher by teacher, we are transforming schools in America.

