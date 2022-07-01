Thư Mục Công Ty
Meridian Cooperative
Làm việc tại đây? Xác nhận công ty của bạn
Thông tin chi tiết hàng đầu
  • Đóng góp điều gì đó độc đáo về Meridian Cooperative có thể hữu ích cho người khác (ví dụ: mẹo phỏng vấn, lựa chọn nhóm, văn hóa độc đáo, v.v.).
    • Về

    Meridian Cooperative, fka SEDC, is a trusted leader in the development of innovative utility software and technology solutions. As a not-for-profit cooperative, we’re squarely committed to providing our users with the Billing, Accounting, Engineering, and Operations applications they rely on to provide essential services in their communities. Our all-in-one solutions are cost-effective, flexible, and backed by teams of expert designers and dedicated support staff. With over 40 years of experience, we are second to none in terms of developing cutting-edge technologies and building lasting relationships in the communities we serve. We believe in hiring a diverse group with a broad range of talents, including knowledgeable implementation specialists, Microsoft-certified support specialists, and top programmers dedicated to staying one step ahead of emerging technologies.

    Meridian.coop
    Trang web
    1976
    Năm thành lập
    210
    Số lượng nhân viên
    $10M-$50M
    Doanh thu ước tính
    Trụ sở chính

    Nhận Mức lương đã xác minh trong Hộp thư đến của bạn

    Đăng ký các ưu đãi đã xác minh.Bạn sẽ nhận được bảng phân tích chi tiết về thu nhập qua email. Tìm hiểu thêm

    Trang này được bảo vệ bởi reCAPTCHA và Chính sách quyền riêng tư Điều khoản dịch vụ áp dụng.

    Việc làm nổi bật

      Không tìm thấy việc làm nổi bật nào cho Meridian Cooperative

    Các công ty liên quan

    • Dropbox
    • Flipkart
    • Facebook
    • Airbnb
    • PayPal
    • Xem tất cả các công ty ➜

    Các tài nguyên khác