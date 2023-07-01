Thư Mục Công Ty
Logik.io
Thông tin chi tiết hàng đầu
    • Về

    Logik.io is a company that offers a high-performance Commerce Logic Engine, which helps businesses improve their sales through direct sales teams and digital commerce channels. Their solution provides a dedicated engine to govern the logic, rules, and recommendations for product configuration and sales. This centralized solution helps businesses increase their agility, reduce costs, and improve selling effectiveness across various channels. Logik.io is founded by a team with extensive experience in the CPQ space. Learn more at logik.io.

    logik.io
    Trang web
    2021
    Năm thành lập
    55
    Số lượng nhân viên
    $10M-$50M
    Doanh thu ước tính
    Trụ sở chính

