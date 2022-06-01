Thư Mục Công Ty
JAGGAER
Làm việc tại đây? Xác nhận công ty của bạn
Thông tin chi tiết hàng đầu
  • Đóng góp điều gì đó độc đáo về JAGGAER có thể hữu ích cho người khác (ví dụ: mẹo phỏng vấn, lựa chọn nhóm, văn hóa độc đáo, v.v.).
    • Về

    Some of the largest commercial, manufacturing and life sciences companies in the world trust JAGGAER with billions of dollars of annual spend. Additionally, JAGGAER is the leading procure-to-pay provider in the higher education and government sectors. JAGGAER eProcurement and strategic sourcing customers across the globe have gained access to the best suppliers, with the best terms, on our scalable, customizable, user-friendly platform. Our SaaS-based, source-to-settle solution provides unparalleled visibility, insights and recommendations to procurement leaders and suppliers. The result is a fluid supply chain driven by powerful spend analysis, comprehensive contract management and efficient accounts payable solutions. Learn how our solutions can power your organization on JAGGAER.COM.

    http://jaggaer.com
    Trang web
    1995
    Năm thành lập
    990
    Số lượng nhân viên
    $100M-$250M
    Doanh thu ước tính
    Trụ sở chính

    Nhận Mức lương đã xác minh trong Hộp thư đến của bạn

    Đăng ký các ưu đãi đã xác minh.Bạn sẽ nhận được bảng phân tích chi tiết về thu nhập qua email. Tìm hiểu thêm

    Trang này được bảo vệ bởi reCAPTCHA và Chính sách quyền riêng tư Điều khoản dịch vụ áp dụng.

    Việc làm nổi bật

      Không tìm thấy việc làm nổi bật nào cho JAGGAER

    Các công ty liên quan

    • Square
    • Google
    • Coinbase
    • Intuit
    • Apple
    • Xem tất cả các công ty ➜

    Các tài nguyên khác