Cognito Therapeutics is a leading company in non-invasive neuromodulation for neurodegenerative diseases and cognitive enhancement. Their investigational therapy has shown promising results in slowing cognitive decline and brain volume loss in Alzheimer's disease. With FDA Breakthrough Device Designation, they plan to begin pivotal studies in 2022. The company's technology is based on groundbreaking optogenetics research by MIT professors Li-Huei Tsai and Ed Boyden.