CallTower
Thông tin chi tiết hàng đầu
    Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a leading international cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications, Contact Center and Collaboration solutions provider for growing organizations worldwide. CallTower provides, integrates and supports industry-leading solutions, including Native Microsoft® Teams Direct Routing, Operator Connect, GCC High Teams Direct Routing, Office 365, Cisco® Webex Calling, UCM, HCS, Webex Collab Suite, CT Cloud, CT Cloud Boost, CT Cloud Meeting powered by Zoom and three contact center options, including Five9 for business customers.

    http://www.calltower.com
    2002
    180
