Thông tin chi tiết hàng đầu
    • Về

    AZZLY is a company that provides software and support services for community behavioral healthcare and addiction treatment centers. Their product, AZZLY Rize, is a fully integrated EHR and RCM business solution that helps these organizations grow. It simplifies the user experience while ensuring compliance and individualized treatment plans. With AZZLY Rize, organizations can serve more patients, optimize scheduling, streamline back office efforts, and increase cash flow. Learn more at www.azzly.com.

    azzly.com
    Trang web
    2009
    Năm thành lập
    31
    Số lượng nhân viên
    $1M-$10M
    Doanh thu ước tính
    Trụ sở chính

