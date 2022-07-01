Thư Mục Công Ty
97th Floor
Làm việc tại đây? Xác nhận công ty của bạn
Thông tin chi tiết hàng đầu
  • Đóng góp điều gì đó độc đáo về 97th Floor có thể hữu ích cho người khác (ví dụ: mẹo phỏng vấn, lựa chọn nhóm, văn hóa độc đáo, v.v.).
    • Về

    We elevate people and brands we believe in, through creative and innovative digital marketing strategies. Day to day, we work with startup to enterprise clients, including Salesforce, Symantec, Pluralsight, O.C. Tanner, Dell, Nu Skin, InsideSales.com, Myriad Genetics, Qualtrics, Chem-Dry, Progenex, Citrix, Dr. Axe, Utah Jazz, Thrive Market and many others. Our offices are located in Utah and San Francisco.97th Floor started in 2005 and has been recognized as one of the leading digital marketing agencies in the world. We’re the only agency in Utah on the Moz Recommended List and we speak at industry conferences all over North America and Europe. We focus on building partnerships and lasting relationships with our clients. We believe in working with companies whose vision, people, product and/or services are inspiring. Our company culture is strong and the leading principle of our culture is that great colleagues create a great workplace. We strive to only hire and keep "A"​ players so that everyone in the company gets the gift of being surrounded by amazing people that excel at their craft. We never stop learning, testing and challenging ourselves and each other. We show our values through hiring, promoting and rewarding those individuals that demonstrate values such as curiosity, passion, innovation, honesty, selflessness, judgement, etc. We are winners and extremely competitive, but at the end of the day we are a close-knit team that does whatever it takes to help our fellow team members succeed. While we are winners overall, we never shy away from failure and more often than not, we celebrate failure. We believe that if we have the fear of failure in our culture, then our creativity and innovation will cease to exist. We empower each employee with autonomy, mastery and purpose.

    https://97thfloor.com
    Trang web
    2005
    Năm thành lập
    150
    Số lượng nhân viên
    $10M-$50M
    Doanh thu ước tính
    Trụ sở chính

    Nhận Mức lương đã xác minh trong Hộp thư đến của bạn

    Đăng ký các ưu đãi đã xác minh.Bạn sẽ nhận được bảng phân tích chi tiết về thu nhập qua email. Tìm hiểu thêm

    Trang này được bảo vệ bởi reCAPTCHA và Chính sách quyền riêng tư Điều khoản dịch vụ áp dụng.

    Việc làm nổi bật

      Không tìm thấy việc làm nổi bật nào cho 97th Floor

    Các công ty liên quan

    • Airbnb
    • Square
    • Facebook
    • Dropbox
    • Tesla
    • Xem tất cả các công ty ➜

    Các tài nguyên khác