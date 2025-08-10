Всі посади
Фінансовий аналітик

Greater Barcelona Area, ES

Фінансовий аналітик Icon

Фінансовий аналітик Зарплата в Greater Barcelona Area, ES

€51,858

Медіана загальної компенсації

Всі рівні

💪 Внести свій внесокВаша зарплата

Переглянути вакансії

Нещодавно подані зарплати

ДодатиДодати компенсаціюДодати компенсацію

Компанія

Локація | Дата

Назва рівня

Тег

Роки досвіду

Загалом / У компанії

Загальна компенсація

Базова | Акції (рік) | Бонус
Зарплати не знайдено
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

Компанія

Локація | Дата

Назва рівня

Тег

Роки досвіду

Загалом / У компанії

Загальна компенсація

Базова | Акції (рік) | Бонус
Зарплати не знайдено
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
💰 Додати вашу компенсацію🎯 Всі Фінансовий аналітик зарплати

Пости спільноти

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

50 22
50 22

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve pro...

37 15
37 15
💬 Приєднуйтесь до обговорення!

Отримати експертну допомогу

Переговори про зарплату 1:1

Переговори про зарплату 1:1

Отримайте зарплату, а не будьте обмануті. Ми допомогли таким людям, як ви, отримати збільшення на 30 тис.+ доларів (іноді 300 тис.+ доларів).

Запланувати сесіюЗапланувати сесію
Перевірка резюме

Перевірка резюме

Припиніть подавати заявки на роботу. Нехай рекрутери переслідують вас замість цього.

Забронювати перевіркуЗабронювати перевірку

Часті запитання

  1. Яка зарплата Фінансовий аналітик у Greater Barcelona Area, ES?

    Середня загальна компенсація Фінансовий аналітик у Greater Barcelona Area, ES становить €51,858.

  2. Яка мінімальна зарплата Фінансовий аналітик у Greater Barcelona Area, ES?

    Хоча мінімальної зарплати для Фінансовий аналітик у Greater Barcelona Area, ES немає, середня загальна компенсація становить €51,858.

  3. У мене інше питання

Подобається наша місія? Приєднуйтесь до тисяч професіоналів, які підтримують прозорість зарплат!
💪 Внесіть свою зарплату

Чи була ця сторінка корисною?