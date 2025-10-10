Усі посади
Дата-сайентист

Brno, Czech Republic

Дата-сайентист Icon

Дата-сайентист Зарплата в Brno, Czech Republic

CZK 957,867

Медіанна загальна компенсація

Всі рівні

💪 Внести даніВаша зарплата

Переглянути вакансії

Нещодавно подані зарплати

ДодатиДодати комп.Додати компенсацію

Компанія

Місцезнаходження | Дата

Назва рівня

Тег

Роки досвіду

Загалом / У компанії

Загальна компенсація

Оклад | Акції (рік) | Бонус
Зарплати не знайдено
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

Компанія

Місцезнаходження | Дата

Назва рівня

Тег

Роки досвіду

Загалом / У компанії

Загальна компенсація

Оклад | Акції (рік) | Бонус
Зарплати не знайдено
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
💰 Додати вашу компенсацію🎯 Усі Дата-сайентист зарплати

Дописи спільноти

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency ...

79 23
79 23

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year,...

68 10
68 10

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

59 25
59 25
💬 Приєднуйтесь до обговорення!

Отримати експертну допомогу

Індивідуальні переговори щодо зарплати

Індивідуальні переговори щодо зарплати

Отримайте справедливу оплату, а не обман. Ми допомогли таким людям як ви отримати підвищення на $30к+ (іноді $300к+).

Запланувати сесіюЗапланувати сесію
Перевірка резюме

Перевірка резюме

Припиніть подавати заявки на роботу. Нехай рекрутери самі шукають вас.

Замовити перевіркуЗамовити перевірку

Поширені запитання

  1. Яка зарплата у Дата-сайентист в Brno, Czech Republic?

    Середня загальна компенсація Дата-сайентист в Brno, Czech Republic становить CZK 957,867.

  2. Яка мінімальна зарплата у Дата-сайентист в Brno, Czech Republic?

    Хоча мінімальної зарплати для Дата-сайентист в Brno, Czech Republic не встановлено, середня загальна компенсація становить CZK 957,867.

  3. Яка компанія платить найбільше за Дата-сайентист в Brno, Czech Republic?

    Найвища оплата для Дата-сайентист в Brno, Czech Republic у компанії Grab із середньою загальною компенсацією CZK 3,007,482.

  4. У мене інше питання

Подобається наша місія? Приєднуйтесь до тисяч професіоналів, які підтримують прозорість зарплат!
💪 Поділитися своєю зарплатою

Чи була ця сторінка корисною?