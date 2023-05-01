Каталог компаній
Zennify
Працюєте тут? Заявити про свою компанію
Основні інсайти
  • Поділіться унікальною інформацією про Zennify, яка може бути корисною для інших (наприклад, поради щодо співбесід, вибору команд, унікальна культура тощо).
    • Про компанію

    Zennify is a consulting firm that helps companies improve their use of data and technology. They specialize in accelerating growth for financial institutions by connecting their data, applications, and people using cloud-based systems like Salesforce, nCino, and MuleSoft. They offer top-tier Salesforce consultancy with the skills of a large firm and the superior service of a boutique. They have honed expertise from hundreds of successful financial services projects and offer IP to fast-track growth. They also give back to the community by offering 1% of every project dollar to support it.

    zennify.com
    Веб-сайт
    2013
    Рік заснування
    351
    Кількість працівників
    $10M-$50M
    Орієнтовний дохід
    Головний офіс

    Отримуйте перевірені зарплати у свою поштову скриньку

    Підписатися на перевірені пропозиції.Ви отримаєте деталізацію компенсаційних пакетів на електронну пошту. Дізнатися більше

    Цей сайт захищено reCAPTCHA та Google Політика конфіденційності та Умови використання застосовуються.

    Рекомендовані вакансії

      Не знайдено рекомендованих вакансій для Zennify

    Схожі компанії

    • Google
    • Databricks
    • LinkedIn
    • Snap
    • Facebook
    • Переглянути всі компанії ➜

    Інші ресурси