Компенсація Аналітик in Russia у Yandex варіюється від RUB 1.86M за year для G14 до RUB 5.84M за year для G17. Переглянути розбивку базової зарплати, акцій та бонусів для пакетів загальної компенсації Yandex. Останнє оновлення: 10/8/2025
Назва рівня
Загалом
Базова
Акції ()
Бонус
G14
RUB 1.86M
RUB 1.72M
RUB 0
RUB 146K
G15
RUB 2.56M
RUB 2.37M
RUB 48K
RUB 137K
G16
RUB 3.9M
RUB 3.44M
RUB 108K
RUB 354K
G17
RUB 5.84M
RUB 4.65M
RUB 147K
RUB 1.05M
Компанія
Назва рівня
Роки досвіду
Загальна компенсація
|Зарплати не знайдено
25%
РІК 1
25%
РІК 2
25%
РІК 3
25%
РІК 4
У Yandex RSUs підлягають 4-річному графіку вестингу:
25% передається у 1st-РІК (6.25% щоквартально)
25% передається у 2nd-РІК (6.25% щоквартально)
25% передається у 3rd-РІК (6.25% щоквартально)
25% передається у 4th-РІК (6.25% щоквартально)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.