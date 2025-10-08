Каталог компаній
Yandex Аналітик Зарплати

Компенсація Аналітик in Russia у Yandex варіюється від RUB 1.86M за year для G14 до RUB 5.84M за year для G17. Переглянути розбивку базової зарплати, акцій та бонусів для пакетів загальної компенсації Yandex. Останнє оновлення: 10/8/2025

Середня Рівень
Назва рівня
Загалом
Базова
Акції ()
Бонус
G14
RUB 1.86M
RUB 1.72M
RUB 0
RUB 146K
G15
RUB 2.56M
RUB 2.37M
RUB 48K
RUB 137K
G16
RUB 3.9M
RUB 3.44M
RUB 108K
RUB 354K
G17
RUB 5.84M
RUB 4.65M
RUB 147K
RUB 1.05M
Останні подання зарплат
Компанія

Місцезнаходження | Дата

Назва рівня

Тег

Роки досвіду

Загалом / У компанії

Загальна компенсація

Оклад | Акції (рік) | Бонус
Графік Вестингу

25%

РІК 1

25%

РІК 2

25%

РІК 3

25%

РІК 4

Тип Акцій
RSU

У Yandex RSUs підлягають 4-річному графіку вестингу:

  • 25% передається у 1st-РІК (6.25% щоквартально)

  • 25% передається у 2nd-РІК (6.25% щоквартально)

  • 25% передається у 3rd-РІК (6.25% щоквартально)

  • 25% передається у 4th-РІК (6.25% щоквартально)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



Поширені запитання

Найвищий пакет оплати для позиції Аналітик в Yandex in Russia складає річну загальну компенсацію RUB 6,382,843. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Yandex для позиції Аналітик in Russia складає RUB 2,867,552.

