Компенсація Менеджер технічних проектів in Moscow Metro Area у Yandex варіюється від RUB 1.47M за year для G14 до RUB 8.42M за year для G18. Медіанний yearний пакет компенсації in Moscow Metro Area становить RUB 4.14M. Переглянути розбивку базової зарплати, акцій та бонусів для пакетів загальної компенсації Yandex. Останнє оновлення: 10/8/2025
Назва рівня
Загалом
Базова
Акції ()
Бонус
G14
RUB 1.47M
RUB 1.33M
RUB 0
RUB 138K
G15
RUB 2.2M
RUB 2.2M
RUB 0
RUB 0
G16
RUB 4.16M
RUB 3.56M
RUB 0
RUB 594K
G17
RUB 5.08M
RUB 4.33M
RUB 0
RUB 751K
Компанія
Назва рівня
Роки досвіду
Загальна компенсація
|Зарплати не знайдено
25%
РІК 1
25%
РІК 2
25%
РІК 3
25%
РІК 4
У Yandex RSUs підлягають 4-річному графіку вестингу:
25% передається у 1st-РІК (6.25% щоквартально)
25% передається у 2nd-РІК (6.25% щоквартально)
25% передається у 3rd-РІК (6.25% щоквартально)
25% передається у 4th-РІК (6.25% щоквартально)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.